Beach Express Bridge toll going cashless on March 30

At noon on Monday, March 30, American Roads LLC will temporarily discontinue accepting cash at the Beach Express Bridge toll booths. In going cashless, it will join other toll organizations throughout the U.S. that have stopped accepting cash as a way to limit potential COVID-19 (coronavirus) exposure to customers, staff and partners, i.e. couriers and banks. During this time the following payment types will be accepted at the Beach Express Bridge: Alabama Freedom Pass; Credit Cards; Alabama Freedom Pass Mobile App (Apple or Android). Additional credit card readers will be available in the lanes for self service. Drivers are asked to refer to the overhead signs at the plaza to choose your appropriate lane. For more information, the Beach Express office can be reached at 251-968-3415 or bexoffice@beachexpress.com.

Pictured: Aerial photo of the Beach Express bridge in Orange Beach