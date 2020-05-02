Beach Express toll bridge to resume accepting cash
With Alabama’s economy reopening in phases, American Roads announced that the Foley Beach Express Bridge in Orange Beach has resumed accepting cash toll payments. “We are pleased to accommodate the request by travelers and local businesses to assist with Alabama’s reopening” said Neal Belitsky, CEO. Revised operating processes will be in place to protect employees, travelers and partners, added Belitsky.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login