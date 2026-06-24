Beach Mouse and Dunes Day June 27 at Johnson Beach

A consortium of government entities will host Beach Mouse and Dunes Day, a fun, family-friendly event celebrating the Perdido Key beach mouse and its contributions to the dune ecosystem, on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnson Beach, located at 13333 Johnson Beach Road on Perdido Key.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to visit with representatives from each organization to learn more about the beach mouse, enjoy educational games, and more. There is a $25 entrance fee per vehicle to access Johnson Beach.

Listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1989, the Perdido Key beach mouse is only found on Perdido Key, with a home range of approximately 1.25 acres across the coastal ecosystem. The beach mouse plays a vital role in protecting the community from hurricanes, helping strengthen dunes by dispersing seeds back into the dunes when feeding. Learn more about the Perdido Key beach mouse here.

Escambia County implemented the Perdido Key Habitat Conservation Plan in 2015 in partnership with Gulf Islands National Seashore, Florida and Alabama State Parks, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help protect the beach mouse and other critically endangered species and their habitats on Perdido Key. Help protect the beach mouse by leaving flashlights and cell phones at home or use a red flashlight when on the beach at night. More info: Jordan Wingate, Escambia County Environmental Program Manager, at jrwingate@myescambia.com.