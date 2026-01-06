Beach parking passes for O.B. residents at City Hall

The City of Orange Beach 2026 beach parking pass registration for stickers allowing access to Gulf State Park and O.B. Beach access are now available at Orange Beach City Hall. The program covers both no charge and paid parking options for permanent residents.

City Hall, located 4099 Orange Beach Blvd, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. More info: 251-981-6979.

Only Orange Beach residents are eligible for no charge, year-round Gulf State Park passes. A “resident” is an individual with a valid Alabama driver’s license that shows a physical Orange Beach address. Access next to CoastAL Restaurant is available for residents. Only one pass per household is allowed.

Residents who qualify can receive two passes per household for Gulf State Park beach access. A third pass is $25 and available at Gulf State Park Headquarters.