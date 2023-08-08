Beach restoration begins next month

Gulf Shores City Council awarded the bid for its beach restoration project to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company at its July 24 meeting.

The beach restoration project project to offset the damage Gulf Shores, Gulf State Park and Orange Beach sustained to its previously engineered beaches during Hurricanes Nate and Sally will start in September.

The project timeline is as follows:

• September – Begin turtle monitoring and nest relocations as necessary.

• October – Mobilization of equipment.

• November – Start beach restoration east of Little Lagoon Pass (most critically impacted area).

• December – Start beach restoration west of Little Lagoon Pass.

• January – Start beach restoration of Gulf State Park.

• February – Start beach restoration of Romar Beach.

• March – Start beach restoration of Perdido Key

• April – Demobilize equipment.

As long as Pleasure island’s two cities periodically reinvests in restoration projects, damages due to a declared disaster are reimbursable by FEMA (87.5% of the costs related to Hurricane Nate and 95% of the costs related to Hurricane Sally).

The project will also include dune plantings, sand fencing, abd sea turtle trawling to further enhance Pleasure Island beaches.