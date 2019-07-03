Bear Point Civic Assn. BBQ on the bay July 6

The Bear Point Civic Association will an old fashioned Independence Day BBQ on Saturday July 6 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the BPCA’s park on Bay La Launch Ave. in Orange Beach. The entire community is invited to join assn. members for a fun afternoon on the bay.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair and cooler and enjoy the sounds of The Doc Johnson Band from noon until 3 p.m. An umbrella or small canopy may also be appropriate, depending on the weather.

BBQ plates will be $8 (BBQ Sandwich with two sides). Drinks will be $1 each. The BPCA will also pre-sell whole pork butts for $40. To purchase a whole pork butt, send an email to samspencer@bearpointca.com. You will receive a confirmation email of your pre-sell and pay on July 6 by cash or check.

Festivities also include a BPCA member bake sale organized by Tara Nichols and Cathey Olive. For more info, visit bearpoint.org. The BPCA clubhouse is on the water adjacent to Flipper’s Restaurant on Bay La Launch Ave.