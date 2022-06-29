Bear Point Civic Assn. Independence celebration July 2

The Bear Point Civic Association will an old fashioned Independence Day celebration on Saturday July 2 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the BPCA’s park on Bay La Launch Ave. in Orange Beach. The entire community is invited to join members for a fun afternoon on the bay.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair and cooler and enjoy live music from 1-4 p.m. Smoked chicken plates will available with sides. Jambalaya and other goodies will also be for sale. Festivities also include boutique trucks, water ice, bake and watermelon sales, a split-the-pot fundraiser, horseshoes, volleyball and cornhole.

Bring your favorite beverage and come join your neighbors for a day of celebration of our nation’s independence. For more info, visit bearpointca.org. The BPCA clubhouse is on the water adjacent to OSO Restaurant.