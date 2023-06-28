Bear Point Civic Assn. will celebrate on July 1

The Bear Point Civic Association will an old fashioned Independence Day celebration on July 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the BPCA’s park on Bay La Launch Ave. in Orange Beach. The entire community is invited to join members for a fun afternoon on the bay. Bring your favorite beverage and come join your neighbors for a day of celebration of our nation’s independence.

A cornhole tourney will start at 10:30 a.m. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and cooler and enjoy Tim Roberts playing tunes from noon-3 p.m. BBQ plates will available with sides from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for $16. Festivities also include boutique trucks, water ice, bake and watermelon sales, a split-the-pot fundraiser, horseshoes and volleyball. For more info, visit bearpointca.org. The BPCA clubhouse is on the water adjacent to OSO Restaurant.