Beckham Team Leads Bellator Real Estate in 2025

The Beckham Team of Bellator Real Estate has once again had a very strong year, earning the #1 Sales Producer, Overall, Company-Wide for Bellator Real Estate for 2025. The team closed $31,895,000 in total sales volume across 69 real estate transactions, including 39 listings sold and 30 buyer-side transactions. Of that total, approximately $20 million in sales were closed directly by Michelle Beckham, Broker of Bellator Real Estate’s office in Daphne, Alabama.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the trust our clients place in us year after year,” said Michelle Beckham. “This recognition really reflects the relationships we’ve built and the opportunity to help so many families buy and sell homes across the Eastern Shore, and Alabama’s beautiful coast including also Mobile, Foley, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach.”

Bellator Real Estate is one of the largest locally owned real estate brokerages serving the Alabama Gulf Coast, with offices throughout Baldwin County and the greater Mobile area.

Long Track Record of Sales Leadership Awards

The Beckham Team, led by Michelle Beckham, has earned the distinction of #1 Sales Producer, Overall Company-Wide for Bellator Real Estate and Bellator Real Estate & Development twelve separate years, including 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

“We’re proud of the consistency, but even more proud of the relationships behind it. Most of our business comes from past clients and referrals, and that’s something we never take for granted”, Beckham said.

In earlier years, this recognition reflected Michelle Beckham’s individual production, and in more recent years it reflects the combined production of the Beckham Team.

Prior to Bellator’s growth across Baldwin County, Beckham was also recognized as the #1 Top Sales Producer for ERA Platinum Properties across Mobile and Baldwin counties from 2006 through 2010. ERA Platinum Properties later merged with Bellator Real Estate & Development, helping expand the brokerage’s presence throughout the Eastern Shore, Mobile and South Baldwin Coast.

The team operates from Bellator’s Daphne office located in the historic Olde Towne Daphne district, directly across from the City of Daphne Post Office, providing a central location for clients across the Eastern Shore.