Bellingrath Christmas in Lights through Dec. 31

Magic Christmas in Lights at Mobile’s Bellingrath Gardens and Home, one of the nation’s best holiday light shows, continues through New Year’s Eve. The dazzling nighttime display features 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 15 scenes spread throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. More info: bellingrath.org or 251-973-2217.