Bellingrath Gardens Chinese Lantern Fests are every Thur. & Sun.

Bellingrath Gardens & Home in Theodore will host the Gulf Coast Chinese Lantern Festival every Thursday thru Sunday from 5-9 p.m. thru June 21. Info: bellingrath.org.

As night falls, the Gardens glow with more than 40 towering, handcrafted light sculptures that transform the landscape into a vivid world of color and scale. Inspired by traditional Chinese lantern artistry and brought to life with modern design, dazzling plants, animals, and imaginative creatures illuminate every path. Interactive displays invite you to move, play, and step into the experience.

Explore the Gardens after dark and discover an unforgettable night of light, energy, and wonder for all ages, with stunning photo moments at every turn.