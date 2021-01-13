Bellingrath Winter Wednesdays include Jan. 20 “Lies Tour’’

Winter Wednesday programs are on tap at Mobile’s Bellingrath Gardens and Home in January and February. These programs are included in general admission and are free to members of the Friends of Bellingrath. The programs will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Magnolia Café. For details, visit bellingrath.org.

Here is the schedule:

• January 20: Lies the Tour Guide Told Me, with Tom McGehee, Director of the Bellingrath Home. January marks the 65th anniversary of the public opening of the Bellingrath Home, and visitors have been told some very interesting tales over those six decades. Tom will share his favorite “fawbits” (Fictional Accounts without Basis in Truth).

• January 27: A History of Mobile in 22 Objects, with Meg McCrummen Fowler, Director of the History Museum of Mobile. Meg will discuss the museum’s new exhibit, a look at 22 distinctive items from the collection representing more than 300 years of Mobile history. An artist has created a special azalea sculpture to represent the history of azaleas in Mobile as well as at Bellingrath. The catalog from the exhibit is available for purchase in the Gift Shop.

• February 3: Winter Garden Walk: Take a guided stroll to view numerous Camellia varieties and new winter plantings, led by Barbara Smith, Gardens Display Manager, and Chuck Owens, Horticultural and Operations Director.

• February 10: Grow More, Give More, with Jack LeCroy, Regional Extension Agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Vegetable gardening can be a great activity for your family. Learn the basics of vegetable gardening and how to get things started on the right foot.

• February 17: Origins of Azaleas, with Marten van der Giessen. Join this distinguished horticulturist for an overview of the types and provenance of the South’s most beloved flower.

• February 24: Cool and Crazy Plants at Bellingrath: There are so many unusual and special things growing in the Gardens! Join Executive Director Todd Lasseigne, who has taken numerous plant-finding expeditions all over the world, to learn more about the exotics that thrive in our Gulf Coast climate.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home follows all recommendations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Social distancing is enforced, and masks are required inside of our buildings.