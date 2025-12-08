Bellingrath’s Christmas in Lights open thru NYE

Magic Christmas in Lights at Mobile’s Bellingrath Gardens and Home, one of the nation’s best holiday light shows, continues through New Year’s Eve. The dazzling nighttime display features 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 15 scenes spread throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. More info: bellingrath.org or 251-973- 2217.

The Bellingrath staff crafts each holiday light set piece with passion. Immerse yourself in the season’s sounds with live musical performances while enjoying delectable holiday treats and warm beverages.