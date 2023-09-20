Benefit BBQ competition Sept. 30 at Elberta VFW

The Elberta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5658 will host a BBQ competition & benefit on Sept. 30 supporting the Lillian Vol. Fire Department. The dept.has been seeking grants and donations throughout the year in an effort to purchase a new Lifepak 15 Advanced Cardiac Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Police and fire departments, and private and pro grade BBQ teams are scheduled to compete on the VFW grounds located at 24230 US Hwy 98 in Elbert.a The community is encouraged to attend, sample and support a great cause. Judging will be held at 3 p.m. For more info, email post5658.canteen@yahoo.com.

When emergencies occur – time is of the essence and volunteer firefighters are the first responders called to assist its community. Like other volunteer departments in this county, Lillian firefighters are the stop gap to cardiac and other life threatening emergencies. Lillian maintains one of the highest medically related call volumes for a community of its size and it’ also the furthest distance for MedStars Ambulance services to arrive on scene.

Lillian is the only first response agency in this region that is lacking the advanced cardiac AED equipment and initiated a fund raising effort earlier in the year in an effort to purchase the AED but are falling short on finances. The VFW Post 5658 in conjunction with Fairhope Iron Works have teamed up to host a BBQ Benefit competition for Lillian in an effort to help bridge the financial gap for this much needed lifesaving equipment.