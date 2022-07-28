Benefit for 13 year old Ronnie Williams July 30 in Lillian

A cancer benefit for a local 13 year old boy, Ronnie Williams, who is battling stage 4 osteosaarcoma of the bone, will be held on Saturday, July 30 at Johnny B’s Front Porch Cafe in Lillian. The event will include pulled pork plates, an antique car show, raffles, a 50/50, a baked sale and a liquor basket.

Ronnie and his mother will be headed to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the end of this month for Ronnie’s amputation surgery. They will be in Nashville for several months and the family is in need of help with basic bills such as car payments, rent and utilities during that time.

“She is a single mother doing this alone, but she has God and her friends and family at her side helping her the best they can,’’ posted event organizers. “Ronnie was mis-diognosed and has been receiving the wrong chemo treatment since March. So please make sure that if there is anything going on with your children, get a second, third and fourth opinion. Thank you to everyone who has been able to help them out.”

Johnny B’s Front Porch is located at 33925 Hwy. 98 in Lillian. More info: 251-223-4014.