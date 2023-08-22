Benson’s donates freezers to New Life Food Pantry

Benson’s Appliance Center located in Foley donated two chest type freezers to New Life in Christ Food Pantry located in Foley. Benson’s is locally owned and has been in business since 1973. Benson’s offers a one-stop-shop buying experience and services what they sell. New Life in Christ Food Pantry provide food twice a week, Monday’s and Thursday’s, at their north Foley location to those less fortunate and cannot provide food to their families. They serve the local community and in 2022, they provided over 500,000 lbs. of food to over 50,000 people. Pictured: Charles Squires of Benson Appliance Center and Janet Wilde of New Life in Christ Food Pantry.