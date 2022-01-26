Bergosh hosts Jan. 31 Perdido Key town hall

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will host a town hall on Monday, Jan. 31 at the Perdido Bay United Methodist Church Community Center a 13660 Innerarity Point Rd. from 5:30-7 p.m.

The commissioner’s staff and peer elected representatives from ECUA and the School Board will also be at the meeting to answer citizens’ questions and present updates.

“Primarily, I want to have staff give updates and I want to hear from residents. What are their concerns, priorities, and observations?” Bergosh said.

Bergosh was first elected to represent Escambia County’s District 1 in 2016, and was re-elected in August of 2020. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board and has served previously as the board’s chairman.

The Escambia County Commission adopted new commission districts moving Perdido Key from District 2 to District 1 on Dec. 1. Those political bounties will stand for at least the next 10 years.

The Escambia County School Board adopted an identical map for its board members’ districts.

Doug Underhill represented Perdido Key when it was in District 1. He is not running for re-election in 2022, but four candidates have filed to replace him on the board.