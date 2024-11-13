Best Christmas Pageant Ever opens Nov. 15 at SBCT

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever Nov. 15-18 and Nov. 22-24 in Gulf Shores (2022 W. 2nd St.) Shows start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and the Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $23 for adults. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

In The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem and the fun when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas. Paula Dumas is the director.

SBCT will present a second Christmas show, Radio Theatre w. Miracle on 34th Street & Jack Benny & The Bickersons, Dec 12-15. This live radio play is a book-in-hand performance with just two rehearsals. Miracle tells the timeless story of an old man who calls himself Kris Kringle and is hired as the Macy’s Santa. His claim to be the real Santa Claus becomes a court case and a young child’s belief could make all the difference. “Faith is believing when common sense tells you not to” is the theme for the play.