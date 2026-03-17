Bestselling author Colleen Coble back at Foley Library March 27

The Foley Public Library will again host Colleen Coble when the USA Today bestselling author returns Friday, March 27 at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should reserve a spot. More info: (251) 943-7665 or visit foleylibrary.org.

Coble just released her newest book, “When Justice Comes,” which is set in this area. Readers and fans will have the opportunity to meet Coble, hear about her writing journey, and learn more about her latest work.

She also appeared at the library last year.

Coble is a celebrated Christian fiction author known for her gripping romantic suspense novels, including the “Rock Harbor,” “Sanctuary” and “Pelican Harbor” series. She has millions of books in print and has received multiple awards, Coble’s storytelling has captivated readers around the world. Her visit to the Foley Public Library promises to be an inspiring and engaging experience for both longtime fans and new readers.