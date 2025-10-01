Bicycle Valet Service

The Lower Alabama Young Professionals are excited to provide a new convenience to Shrimp Festival attendees: a free to use on-site bike valet!

In celebration of the City of Gulf Shores being named a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, we want to encourage locals and visitors alike to bike down to the fest this year.

The valet area will be monitored by volunteers and bike ownership will be verified through a ticketing system for a worry-free experience. The service will be provided free of charge and will be located by the main entrance and near the information tent.

Users can tip volunteers if they so choose, with proceeds benefiting the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s Junior Leadership program. The JL program provides local high school students opportunities to build leadership skills through seminars, workshops, and interaction with local community leaders and decision makers. Students from the program will be on-site to volunteer for the bike valet.