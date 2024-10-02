Bicycle Valet Service

Crye Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals & the Lower Alabama Young Professionals will provide a shrimp fest free bike valet service by the main entrance and near the information tent. Users can tip volunteers if they so choose, with proceeds benefiting the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s Junior Leadership program. The JL program provides local high school students opportunities to build leadership skills through seminars, workshops, and interaction with local community leaders and decision makers. Students from the program will be on-site to volunteer for the bike valet. Riders will receive a bicycle tag and matching numbered ticket and be able to enjoy the festival knowing their bicycle is secured in a safe location.