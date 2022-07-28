Bids, Brews & Beats Secret Meals fundraiser Aug. 27

The 8th annual Bids, Brews, and Beats to benefit Secret Meals For Hungry Children will be held on On Saturday, August 27 at the Foley Farmers Market from 5 – 9 p.m. The free event will consist of a live auction, refreshments, and a live music performance from Journey to Mars. An online silent auction will also be held from August 13-27. Businesses are invited to sponsor this event.

Over the last 8 years, this event has raised more than $150,000 for Secret Meals For Hungry Children. In South Alabama, this program serves approximately 250 children each weekend in 8 elementary schools. 100% of all funds raised from this event will purchase weekend food packs for children living in food insecurity in our community.

Across Alabama and Northwest Florida, the Secret Meals For Hungry Children Program provides 2,500 students with vitamin-fortified food packs. Each food pack contains two breakfasts, two lunches, and two snacks. All items include pull-tab containers, straw-penetrating juice boxes and bite-sized crackers. Best of all, the food packs are 3.5 pounds and can be easily carried in their backpacks. For more info, visit our Facebook or email

SecretMeals@AlabamaCU.com.