Bids come in high for bridge access road

The Alabama Dept. of Transportation announced that bids to construct the access road off the Foley Beach Express south to the intersection of Cotton Creek Dr. for a portion of the new Waterway Bridge project in Gulf Shores all came in above what the state was expecting to pay for the work, which includes the demolition of four homes. ALDOT officials estimated the cost between $21.6 million and $26.4 million when bids were opened on May 31. The low bidder on the project, John G. Walton Construction, bid of $29.9 million. In late 2022, Scott Bridge Company was awarded the contract for the bridge itself at $51.8 million, which was 24% more than the original estimate of $41 million in 2021.