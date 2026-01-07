Big Beach half & full marathons, 5K Jan. 24-25

The Big Beach Marathon, Half Marathon & Safari 5K will be held Jan. 24-25 in front of The Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach. In addition to the Jan. 25 Marathon and Half Marathon, the Safari 5K will be held on Jan. 24. Races both days start at 8 a.m.

The marathon courses are scenic, flat, and fast, running on the fully paved trails through the Gulf State Park. The Safari 5K is about family fun and a chance for runners to compete on consecutive days. All race participants are welcome to The Hangout after party on Sunday to celebrate with post-race food, beer, and a great time near the beautiful Gulf Shores beach. More info: bigbeachmarathon.com.