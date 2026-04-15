Big Fish Ministries 5K/Fun Run April 25 at OWA Resort in Foley

Registration is open for the third annual Big Fish 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run schdeduled Ap[ril 25 at 9 a.m. at OWA in Foley. All ages and fitness levels are welcome to be a part of the fundraising event. Your entry fee of $35 includes a commemorative t-shirt. All proceeds support the life-changing work of Big Fish Ministries.

“We don’t believe ‘once an addict, always an addict.’ We believe that (2 Cor. 5:17) there is lasting freedom available through Christ,’’ said Isaac Stooksberry, founder & executive director of Big Fish Ministries.