Big Game Fishing Club hosts April youth clinics

The Mobile Big Game Fishing Club will host free after-school seminars to introduce basic knowledge and skills for recreational fishing at its headquarters at 27075 Marina Rd. in Orange Beach. Attendees will be split into two groups on two different days based on grade levels.

Dates are: 7th-12th grade: Tuesday, April 12th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; 5th-6th grade: Wednesday, April 13th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to register is March 29 at orangebeachal.gov.