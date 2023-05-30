Big Lagoon Kiwanians Continue To Take Stock In Children

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon recently presented a donation to fund three more “Take Stock in Children” four-year college scholarships. Sally Lee, Escambia’s TSIC mentor/coordinator, accepted the check presented by club members who are program mentors. Big Lagoon Kiwanians have sponsored TSIC students every year since 1999 with amazing results and many testimonials about the program’s college and career successes. The club will host a dinner meeting on May 15 at 6 p.m. and a breakfast meeting May 23 at 8 a.m. at The Point Baptist Church on Innerarity Point. Guests are always welcome. For more info, email BigLagoonKiwanis@ gmail.com or visit biglagookiwanis.portalbuzz.com.