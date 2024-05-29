Big Lagoon Kiwanians honor veteran members

By Dayre Lias

The Kiwanis of Big Lagoon dedicated the first of many Pensacola Veterans’ Memorial Park bricks in a walkway honoring departed veterans who served our community as Kiwanians this past Memorial Day.

“Memorial Park has started a program where they lay bricks in remembrance of individuals, and Big Lagoon Kiwanis has reserved an area on the Walk of Honor beside the Vietnam Wall memorial. We have purchased 20 bricks this year, and plan to do another 20 next year,’’ said project coordinator Terrance Brotherton.

“We have stood on the shoulders of over 350 previous members,’’ he added. “They have led the way to reading programs, inoculation partnering, prison fellowship, Easter services, egg hunts. Many were rascals. Some were saints, but they all had a heart for kids in our community and our goal of improving our slice of paradise one child at a time.

This year’s honorees include: SFC Ed Wadley, Gen Cris Cristadoro, CAPT Joe Wildes, Eileen Brotherton, SN Chuck Haffenden, LCDR Norm Jeter, CAPT Bud Reynolds, CAPT Al Bender, CAPT Roger Boh, PFC Pat McCormick, CAPT Hugh Van Epps, CDR Ted Beumer, CWO4 Bill Dubose, Barbara Erbach, Grant Erbach, Col Dave Herman, Maj Cleo Hill, CAPT Frank Liberato, Col Gar Thiry USMC, Col Joe Weeks.