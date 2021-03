Big Lagoon Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament April 17 at Lost Key

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Take Stock in Children Golf Tournament will be held on April 17 at Lost Key Golf Club on Perdido Key. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with lunch and the 1 p.m. shotgun start to follow.. The tourney features a $10K hole in one contest, a $2,500 putting contest and a $250 ball drop. To register, visit kiwanisclubofbiglagoon.com.