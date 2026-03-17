Big Lagoon Kiwanis Wreaths Across Barrancas is No. 1

Project honored 17,535 service members laid to rest on base

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Foundation is Proud to be named the top group in Florida for Wreaths Across America and No.2 in the nation.

Each year, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America recognizes top sponsorship groups for excellence in serving their local community while helping to share the yearlong mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Among the thousands of supportive groups honoring locally interred veterans through wreath sponsorships, WAA recently awarded special recognition to Big Lagoon Kiwanis.

In 2025, the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon was registered as a $5 forward group. As a result, they were able to honor 17,535 service members laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery. Thanks

to local support, this group displayed Pensacola’s pride in our veterans at a national level while providing funding for scholarships, reading programs, and activities for children in our community.

Support the Big Lagoon Kiwanis Foundation’s efforts by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day 2026 – Saturday, December 19.Visit barrancaswreaths.org for more info.