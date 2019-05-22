Bill Hargreaves Fishing Tourney Father’s Day Weekend at GLYC

The Grand Lagoon Yacht Club, located at 10653 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola, will host the 49th Annual Hargreaves Fishing Tournament on Father’s Day weekend, June 13-16, with a captains’ meeting schedule Thursday, fishing on Friday and Saturday and the awards ceremony on Father’s Day. This fishing rodeo is for all ages, and cash prizes are awarded. The event benefits the local Ronald McDonald House. Tickets can be purchased online at billhargreavesfishingrodeo.com. For more info, call 850-607-7569 or email office@grandlagoonyachtclub.com.

Adult registration is $40, and children 12 and under can fish for free. Tickets can be purchased at billhargreavesfishingrodeo.com or at the following outlets: Goin’ Fishin’ Bait & Tackle, Grand Lagoon Yacht Club, Gray’s Tackle & Guide Service, Outcast Tackle & Marine and Gulf Breeze Bait & Tackle. The captains’ meeting is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club. Rules will be reviewed and hamburgers and hot dogs served.

The rodeo starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, with the scales open from 5-8 p.m. that evening. The daily drawing for largest fish caught that day ($50) will be a 8:30 p.m. The scales are open from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, with another 8:30 p.m. drawing for largest fish caught that day ($50).

On Sunday – Father’s Day, a fishfry will be held from noon ‘til 1:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony set to begin at 2 p.m. Awards will be presented in categories that include King & Queen and Prince & Princess. There will also be door and raffle prizes offered to atttendees on Sunday. A silent auction will be held throughout the rodeo, with the winning bids announced during the awards ceremony. The Hargreaves Fishing Tournament is sponsored by numerous community leaders and awards the most prizes to junior anglers of any rodeo in Pensacola.