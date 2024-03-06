Bill Whyte and Brent Burns March 13 at Mile Marker 58

Bill Whyte will join local Trop Rock royalty Brent Burns for a special March 13 concert on the Mile Marker 58 back deck at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The waterfront show will include a 5 p.m. meet ‘n greet before the 6-8 p.m. show. Cover charge is $10.

“Bill will be in the area for a show in Mobile and he is going to come down early so we can work on a few songs,’’ Burns said about his longtime musical collaborator. “We go back and forth with songs all the time over the internet, including three or four we have in the works right now.’’

Burns first included co-writes with Whyte on his third album, Tropical Nuts, and he estimates that they have written around 50 songs together since then, including eight songs on Burns’ latest release, Lots of Beaches to Go.

“We are like brothers from the same mother, and we love to cut up,’’ Burns said. “We get after each other when we talk on the phone just like we do when we are on stage. The guy cracks me up and I think I crack him up, too.’’

The tongue-in-cheek tone of two Burns/Whyte co-writes from Burns’ recent release are evident by the titles: “Dead People’s Clothes,” and “Things You Shouldn’t Do When Drinking.”

Whyte has been writing songs and performing at corporate events, casinos, fairs and comedy clubs since he was a teen.

He has a song on the album that won the Grammy in 2017 for Best Contemporary Christian Album and wrote the title track on the Joe Nichols CD “Crickets.” His songs have been recorded by Ray Stevens and Cledus T. Judd among many others. In 2016, he landed a #1 Gospel Bluegrass song for “He’s A Coming” recorded by Darin and Brooke Aldridge.

Whyte is also an accomplished radio broadcaster and has hosted morning shows in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Nashville. He has been nominated three times for the CMA Air Personality of the Year and is in the Nashville Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Burns has released 12 additonal CDs since 1999’s Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) put him among the Trop Rock luminar. His Trop Rock awards have reached double digits. They include Song and CD of the Year for 2012’s “Don’t Come Knockin’ If The Tiki Hut’s Rockin.” In 2021, Burns was presented the TropRock Music Association Lifetime Achievement award.

At least a part-time resident since he took a summer residency at the Gulf Shores Holiday Inn in 1972, Burns was named Pleasure Island’s official music ambassador by the Convention & Visitors Bureau in 2006.

He also has a box full of plaques that thank him for the philanthropy that has continued to be his hallmark for 50 years. A longtime supporter of Habitat For Humanity ($1 donation for each CD sold), Burns reaches out to many other charities, both local and national. He received a special WAVE award for his humanitarian work through his Brent Burns Charitable Foundation.

Burns’ first taste of national attention came when he released Cheaper Crude or No More Food in 1980 in response to the previous year’s OPEC oil price hike. Brent spent $1,800 that he didn’t really have to record the single with a DJ friend from Phoenix, and it ended up selling 200,000 copies the first day and 500,000 copies the first month.