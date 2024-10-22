Bill Whyte surprised by Buffet at video preview

Bill Whyte, a singer/songwriter/DJ who has frequently collaborated with local Trop Rock legend Brent Burns, shares a JB story from his days as a country music DJ.

“I was in Nashville with WUBE Radio in Cincinnati for the Country Radio Seminar which is the radio broadcaster’s version of MOTM. I got an invitation to go to the old Mercury Studios one night during the convention to see the premier of the video “Who’s The Blonde Stranger” that was Jimmy’s new single as once again they were trying to get that song played on country radio.

It was a small intimate gathering. Maybe 20 or so broadcasters from all over the country. In the studio they had laid out chips and salsa and cold drinks for the radio folk. After a bit they lowered the lights and the “Blonde Stranger” video went up on a screen. I liked it…liked the song…but I’m biased as I am like most of you reading this a huge Jimmy fan. When the video finished and the lights went back on …standing next to me (pictured) was guess who? Uh huh. I had to kind of remind myself I was a radio professional and to try and act like one while fighting the urge to turn into Joe Fan. He could not have been nicer. He made time to talk with everyone who was there and posed for pictures. I like the fact that he’s wearing that particular t-shirt as A1A is my favorite Buffett album. And that he’s also holding a cold one in his hand while we chat.

Turns out “Blonde Stranger” got some country radio airplay but not enough to make it a radio hit. But I’ve always been a huge fan of the song. And every time I do hear that song it takes me back to that Nashville night and that memory.