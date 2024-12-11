Billy Claus, LuLuBelles arrive at LuLu’s Dec. 14

Enjoy a memorable family Holiday experience at LuLu’s Gulf Shores Annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles winter break kick-off on Saturday, Dec. 14. Billy Claus, Santa’s warm weather-loving brother, will be available for photos with the LuLuBelles upon their arrival (usually by plane) at 2 p.m., and the family fun starts at 1 p.m., with lots of children’s games and activities.

LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the HWY 59 Bridge, next to Homeport Marina. Info: (251) 967-5858 or visit LuLusFunFood Music.com. Pictured: Ornament from LuLu’s gift shop.