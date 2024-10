Bird banders at Fort Morgan thru Oct. 5

The Banding Coalition of the Americas

(BCA,) a Foley based non-profit, will continue with their Fort Morgan fall bird banding thru Oct. 5. The public is invited to join the group each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except Oct. 5, closing at noon.) The event is a family-friendly, all-ages up-close experience. More info: bandingcoalition. org or Facebook.