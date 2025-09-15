Bird banders invite community to join them at Fort Morgan

Foley based group will be onsite collecting data Oct. 3-11

While we await the arrival of fall (and cooler temps) some of our feathered friends are already migrating south. The Gulf Coast is the last stop for many birds to fuel up before a long journey south. What better place for bird banding?

The Banding Coalition of the Americas (BCA,) a Foley based non-profit, is hosting their 2025 Fort Morgan Fall Bird Banding Oct. 3-11. The public is invited to join the group each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except the last day, closing at noon.)

The event is a family-friendly, all-ages up-close experience. Federally-licensed bird banders collect data and band birds while visitors watch, ask questions and take great photos! Volunteers will also present short talks on a variety of topics (see Facebook page for details.)

Held in a wooded area on the grounds of Fort Morgan historic site, it’s important to bring your needs for the visit (easy carry chair, water, snacks, sunscreen, bug repellent, etc.) BCA does not charge to attend, though donations for the non-profit are appreciated. Fort Morgan historic site

does charge an entry fee and staff will direct visitors to the parking area. More info: bandingcoalition.org or Facebook: Banding Coalition of the Americas.