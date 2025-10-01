Bird banders invite community to join them at Fort Morgan

Foley based group will be onsite collecting data Oct. 3-11

The Banding Coalition of the Americas (BCA,) a Foley based non-profit, is hosting their 2025 Fort Morgan Fall Bird Banding Oct. 3-11. The public is invited to join the group each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except the last day, closing at noon.)

The event is a family-friendly, all-ages up-close experience. Federally-licensed bird banders collect data and band birds while visitors watch, ask questions and take great photos! Volunteers will also present short talks on a variety of topics (see Facebook page for details.)

Held in a wooded area on the grounds of Fort Morgan historic site, it’s important to bring your needs for the visit . BCA does not charge to attend, though donations for the non-profit are appreciated. Fort Morgan historic site

does charge an entry fee and staff will direct visitors to the parking area. More info: bandingcoalition.org or Facebook: Banding Coalition of the Americas.

Pictured: (l to r) The Banding Coalition management team includes native Mobilian Becky Hire, the media coordinator, co-founder Kyle Shepard, who began banding at Fort Morgan when he was 12 years old, and Emma Rhodes, PhD, the team’s director of conservation & scientific research and a Baldwin County native.