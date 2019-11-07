Birmingham Audubon Society is now Alabama Audubon

The Birmingham Audubon Society members recently voted to change the organization’s name to Alabama Audubon.

“Audubon has really had a statewide reach for a long time,” said Lori Oswald, Board President. “As Alabama Audubon, we’ll be even better positioned to help conserve birds and educate bird lovers throughout the state.”

The nexst Alabama Audubon Coastal Bird Banding event at Fort Morgan will be April 14–18, 2020. Details are available at alaudubon.org/birdbanding.

“It’s an exciting time for our organization, and we’re trying to spread the word so all Alabamians know that they can get involved with birding and conservation, regardless of where they live in the state,’’ said Sarah Randolph, Outreach & Communications Director at Alabama Audubon.

“The new name is a more accurate reflection of who we’ve become,” added Alabama Audobon Executive Director Ansel Payne. “We’ve done a lot of conservation work on the Gulf Coast. We’ve spearheaded bird-based economic development in the Black Belt. And we’ve hosted field trips to just about every ecoregion and habitat in the state.”