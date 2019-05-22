Birmingham legends Telluride at Flora-Bama May 24

Telluride, a band of stellar musicians that founding member Rick Carter says was one of the first bands to tote drums with them into the Flora-Bama, will be back at the iconic roadhouse on the state line for a one-off concert on Friday, May 24 from 6 – 10 p.m. in the ‘Bama Big Tent.

“We started at the Flora-Bama in ‘90 or ‘91,’’ Carter said. “And I’ve played at the Flora-Bama every year since 1991. That’s a long time.’’

Carter will be joined by other original members Robert Churchill, Moose Harrell and Roger Bailey at the ‘Bama. Bass player Joe Breckenridge will be the newbie on stage, having joined the band in 1986.

“It’s fun for us to play together as musicians, but the interesting thing is after so many years it has become like a class reunion for our fans,’’ Carter said. “Especially at the ‘Bama, people come from all over the south. It’s a pretty big get-together.”

Telluride’s self titled debut was released during the 1980 Christmas season and spawned the still requested hit, ‘Birmingham Tonight.’ In 1985, the band was selected one of the top three bands in the country by Miller Brewing. That led to a contract with RCA records and the single ‘Breaking Away,’ which Billboard termed “Alabama’s answer to Bob Seeger.”

Pictured: Telluride at Flora-Bama during a past Memorial Day Weekend.