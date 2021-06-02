Black bear sighted in Belforest neighborhood

Social media lit up with shares and likes in the Belforest community the morning of May 24, as video of a black bear galloping through a neighborhood along County Rd. 54.

JJ McCool of Wildlife Solutions in Fairhope told NBC-15 that most black bear sightings are more likely to happen in the north end of the County, adding that black bears are reclusive and move at night or early in the morning to avoid people.

Belforest is located around the Hwy. 181 corridor, about three miles east of Daphne. McCool said all the growth in Baldwin County is likely reducing their habitat and there was another black bear sighting in Belforest in 2020.

If confronted by a bear, never run away from or approach him. Make yourself look as big as possible and make as much noise as possible

by yelling, banging pots and pans or using other noisemaking devices.