Blessing of the Animals Oct. 26 at Grace Lutheran

The public and all pets are invited to a Blessing of the Animals at the Gulf Shores Dog Park located at 308 Clubhouse Drive in Gulf Shores. The park is at the intersection of Clubhouse Drive and West 2nd Street, near the Bodenhamer Recreation Center. The blessing will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will include the blessing of each pet individually. All are welcome; no reservations are required. Come and be blessed! Pastor Marcia Schultz of Grace Lutheran Church, Gulf Shores, will officiate. The church is located a few blocks away at West 23rd Ave. at West 4th St. For details, call Al at 251-923-6101.