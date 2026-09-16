Blessing of the Animals Oct. 3 at G.S. Dog Park

The public and all pets are invited to a Blessing of the Animals at the Gulf Shores Dog Park from 10 a.m. ‘til noon. Each pet will be blessed individually. All all pets are welcome – no reservations are required. Come and be blessed!

The park is located at 308 Clubhouse Dr. at the intersection of Clubhouse Dr. and West 2nd St., near the Bodenhamer Rec Center.

Pastor Marcia Schultz of Grace Lutheran Church, Gulf Shores, will officiate. The church is located a few blocks away at West 23rd Ave. at West 4th St. Details at 251-923-6101.