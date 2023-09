Blessing of the Animals Oct. 7 at Foley’s St. Paul’s

Bring your pets to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 506 N. Pine St. in Foley for the St. Francis Day Blessing of the Animals Saturday Oct. 7 at 10 am and stay for the educational and adoption event. Animal welfare organizations such as Safe Harbor Animal Coalition and Island of Misfits will be on site. For more information, call 469-450-2428.