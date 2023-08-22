Bloody Mary 5K Run/Walk Sept. 2 at Tacky Jacks G.S.

The 8th Annual Bloody Mary 5K Run/Competitive Walk & 1 Mile Fun Run will be held on Sept 2 at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores. The 5K Run/Walk is on flat fast city and neighborhood streets. Both the run and walk start at 7:30 a.m.

If you want to earn a PR or just have fun, this is the Labor Day weekend event you want to do. The race starts one block west of Tacky Jacks. Since this weekend kicks off the Football season, the race will include traditional Team Spirit Awards. So, wear your favorite school colors and be eligible for individual prizes!

Early Packet Pick up is on Friday, Sept. 1 at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores from 3 – 6:30 p.m. and race day morning from 6 – 7:10 a.m. at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores. There will be great age group awards for the 5K, and the post-race party will include free beer, food and bloody marys for all Runners and walkers, great music, and age group awards This race has become a Labor Day weekend tradition. Register at active.com.