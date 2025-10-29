Blossoms of Hope Christian Service Center fundraiser Nov. 15

Wildflowers Boutique & PBR sponsored event raised $394K last year

By Janice Moss

The 2025 Blossoms of Hope fundraiser for the Christian Service Center is set for November 15 at Perdido Beach Resort. The evening will be elegant and magical, with music by Jesse and the Jets, a sumptuous array of food, and a champagne bubble bar.

There will also be lots of TV’s, so that no football action is missed. Table sponsorships and auction items are being solicited now. Please call Terri Long at Wildflowers Boutique (251-981-9453) or go to the perdidobeachresort.com/blossoms-of-hope to join the effort to provide help for those less fortunate in our communities. Your support will be a blessing.

The annual fundraiser helps the all volunteer CSC provide food and emergency financial assistance to low income Pleasure Island based families. One hundred percent of the funds raised at Blossoms of Hope go straight to the CSC.

Blossoms of Hope was initiated 12 years ago by Terri Long of Wildflowers Clothing Boutique. Initially named Toys 4 Kids and held at Fisher’s Restaurant, the event funded CSC’s Christmas Cheer program and raised $4,000.

It is the generosity of the community that makes the event such a huge success and a blessing to those who are less fortunate in our community.

Pictured: Representatives from Wildflowers Boutique, Perdido Beach Resort, the Christian Service Center and volunteers proudly display a check for an astounding $394,000 following the 2024 Blossoms of Hope.