Blossoms of Hope Christian Service Center fundraiser Nov. 15

Wildflowers Boutique & PBR sponsored event raised $394K last year

By Janice Moss

The 2025 Blossoms of Hope fundraiser for the Christian Service Center is set for November 15 at Perdido Beach Resort. The evening will be elegant and magical, with music by Jesse and the Jets, a sumptuous array of food, and a champagne bubble bar.

There will also be lots of TV’s, so that no football action is missed. Table sponsorships and auction items are being solicited now. Please call Terri Long at Wildflowers Boutique (251-981-9453) or go to the perdidobeachresort.com/blossoms-of-hope to join the effort to provide help for those less fortunate in our communities. Your support will be a blessing.

This an annual fundraiser helps CSC in its mission to provide food and emergency financial assistance to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Ft. Morgan. The CSC is an all volunteer organization. Its success is made possible through the generous support of churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals. That support finds its greatest expression through Blossoms of Hope. One hundred percent of the funds raised at this event go straight to the Christian Service Center to provide assistance to families in need.

Blossoms of Hope was initiated 12 years ago by Terri Long of Wildflowers Clothing Boutique. Initially named Toys 4 Kids and held at Fisher’s Restaurant, the event funded CSC’s Christmas Cheer program and raised $4,000.

It is the generosity of the community that makes the event such a huge success and a blessing to those who are less fortunate in our community.

Pictured: Epic best describes the 2024 edition of the Wildflowers Boutique/Perdido Beach Resort Blossoms of Hope, which raised $394,000 in donations. Special recognition goes to Gray Cromeans and the Cromeans Foundation for the beyond generous gift of a $125,500 matching grant (pictured). During the 2024 event, a call for contributions for a much needed CSC storage building immediately resulted in an additional $74,350 in gifts.