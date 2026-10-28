Blossoms of Hope Christian Service Center Reception Nov. 14 at PBR

The Annual Blossoms of Hope Christian Service Center Reception is set for Nov. 14 in the grand ballroom at Perdido Beach Resort. The evening will be elegant and magical, with music by Jesse and the Jets, a sumptuous array of food, live and silent auctions and a champagne bubble bar.

There will also be lots of TV’s, so that no football action is missed. Table sponsorships and auction items are available at blossomsofhopeal@gmail.com or cscenter1991@gmail.com; visiting scgs.com or calling 251-968-5256.

The annual fundraiser helps the all volunteer CSC provide food and emergency financial assistance to low income Pleasure Island based families. One hundred percent of the funds raised go straight to the CSC. Blossoms of Hope was initiated more than a decade ago by Terri Long of Wildflowers Clothing Boutique. Initially named Toys 4 Kids and held at Fisher’s Restaurant (now Shipp’s), the event funded CSC’s Christmas Cheer program and raised $4,000. Last year’s reception raised $407,000 (above) thanks to gifts from the Meadlock family in honor of Jim and Nancy Meadlock (former owners of Perdido Beach Resort) and grant of $150,000 given through the Joe and Mary Ann Cromeans Charitable Foundation.

Christian Service Center volunteers are able to serve as the hands and feet of Christ in the community. It is you who provide the means to carry out its missions and programs. CSC is open M-F, 9-12, and is located at 317 Dolphin Ave., Gulf Shores.