Blossoms of Hope Gala 2024 was “epic”

Event at PBR raises $394K for Christian Service Center

By Janice Moss

Epic best describes the 2024 edition of the Wildflowers/Perdido Beach Resort Blossoms of Hope Gala. The Saturday, November 16, fundraising event for the Christian Service Center totaled $394,000 in donations. An epic fundraising accomplishment indeed.

Special recognition goes to Gray Cromeans and the Cromeans Foundation for the beyond generous gift of a $125,500 matching grant. During the event there was a call for contributions for a much needed storage building. This effort accounts for $74,350 of the total funds.

Sponsors and guests enjoyed an elegant setting in the Grand Ballroom at the Perdido Beach Resort where they danced to the music of Jesse and the Jets, enjoyed a fashion show, bubble bar, silent and live auctions, as well as a delicious meal.

Funds raised will be used by the Christian Service Center to provide food and emergency financial assistance to low income families in the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan area. Children’s programs, such as Christmas Cheer, Birthday Club, and Summer Backpack Food, will also be funded. The building funds raised will help turn the dream of a storage building into a reality.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who sponsored a table, purchased tickets, made a donation, contributed items for the silent or live auction, or otherwise helped through the gift of their time and talents. It is the generosity of the community that makes the event such a huge success. You are a blessing to those who are less fortunate in our community. The Center is an all volunteer agency; there are no salaries – no one is paid. CSC strives to serve as the hands and feet of Christ. More info: cscgs.com or Facebook.

Blossoms of Hope was initiated 12 years ago by Terri Long, owner of Wildflowers Clothing Boutique. Initially named Toys 4 Kids and held at Fisher’s, the event funded CSC’s Christmas Cheer program and raised $4,000.

Pictured: Sponsors and volunteers present a $394,000 check to CSC; Supporting CSC while having fun at the Perdido Beach Resort’s fabulous grand ballroom.

Photos By Lauren Grace Photography