Blossoms of Hope Gala raises an amazing $407K for Christian Service Center

Thanks to its supporters, CSC volunteers are able to serve as the hands and feet of Christ in the community

Photos

The recent Blossoms of Hope fundraiser for the Christian Service Center sponsored by Wildflowers Boutique and Perdido Beach Resort raised an amazing total of $407,000 to date with donations still coming in. The funds will be used to help low-income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan who are in need of food or emergency financial assistance.

Terri Long and daughter Candice Duncan of Wildflowers Boutique started fundraising fifteen years ago with food drives and locals night events to collect toys, bikes, and funds to help make it a Merry Christmas for children of families in need. Their steadfast support and boundless efforts have resulted in the fundraiser growing far beyond imagination over the years. Terri, as a board member and fundraising chairman, has long been deeply involved in the missions of CSC.

Thank you to Karl and Penny Groux and their team at Perdido Beach Resort for making Blossoms of Hope flourish by providing a truly grand and elegant venue with every detail perfect. Perdido Beach Resort also deserves a huge thank you for its $40,000 donation to the CSC Building Fund. PBR’s love and continuous support for CSC has been a blessing to the Pleasure Island community in so many ways, from landscaping to heart-warming videos.

Thank you to Gray Cromeans for the incredible matching grant of $150,000 given through the Joe and Mary Ann Cromeans Charitable Foundation. This grant provided stimulus for the fundraising effort from the start. And it continues to make a huge difference in the lives of so many families.

The CSC offers enormous gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the 2025 fundraiser: the generous table sponsors; those who provided live auction offerings; those who won the bids; the silent auction supporters for items and bids.

Thank you, Jesse and the Jets, The Flower Box, Lauren Grace Photography, Flying with Ease Butterfly Girls and Entrance Girl, Coastal Marquee, Alabama Crown Distributing, Printing Pros, and the Fashion Models. Thank you as well to Ron Davis, our emcee.

It is through the generosity of all who contributed to Blossoms of Hope that

Christian Service Center volunteers are able to serve as the hands and feet of Christ in the community. It is you who provide the means to carry out our missions and programs. Bless you.

The Christian Service Center is an all volunteer agency providing food and emergency financial aid to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Ft. Morgan. CSC is open M-F, 9-12, located at 317 Dolphin Ave., Gulf Shores.Contacts: 251-968-5256; cscenter1991@gmail.com; cscgs.com; Facebook.