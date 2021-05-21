Blue Angels announce six June practices

Although Naval Air Station Pensacola has remained closed to the pubic since a terrorisst attack on base in December of 2021, the world famous Blue Angels will continue to practice on their home turf most Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer. Practices start at 10:30 a.m. on May 19, June 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16 and 30, July: 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, August 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25, September 8, 14, 15 and 21, October 20, 26 and 27 and November 2 and 3.

Open bleacher seating is available behind the Naval Air Museum and chairs are also available for rent.

Popular local areas to watch the Blues practice from outside NAS Pensacola include Johnson Beach and the Wal-Mart Parking lot at the corner of Blue Angel Pkwy. and Sorrento Rd. More info: navalaviationmuseum.org.